If you take medication for high blood pressure, this is one recall you'll want to pay attention to. The FDA has issued a recall of thousands of bottles of blood pressure medication that could affect patients in Michigan.

Michigan Recall Alert: FDA Recalls Blood Pressure Medication

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an ongoing recall for a specific lot of chlorthalidone tablets, which are used to treat high blood pressure. The FDA’s reason for recalling the medication is “failed dissolution specifications,” which means it may be less effective when taken or may contain the incorrect dosage.

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Chlorthalidone is crucial for controlling hypertension in many patients. According to the Mayo Clinic, the drug works by causing you to pee more often. Less water in your body lowers your blood pressure. Chlorthalidone is also used to reduce edema and excess fluid in the tissues of patients with heart, liver, and kidney disease.

The pills were manufactured by Inventia Healthcare Limited of India and distributed by Rising Pharma Holdings, Inc. of East Brunswick, New Jersey. Over 11,000 bottles have been recalled, and the batch includes both the 100- and 1,000-count bottles of 25-milligram chlorthalidone tablets.

If you have a 100-tablet bottle, look on the label for the code number 64980-599-01 and the batch number RISA24001.

Check a 1,000-tablet bottle for the code number 64980-599-10 and the batch number RISB24002.

Additionally, all of the recalled products have a printed expiration date of "04/2027" on the bottle.

Your pharmacist can advise you about how to get a refund and/or recommend a replacement medication. Your doctor may want to see you to make sure you aren’t experiencing any adverse effects if you haven’t been receiving the full dosage of your meds.

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