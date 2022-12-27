Yes, This Spongebob Rave is Real & It’s Coming to Ohio in January

Earlier this year, a themed rave kicked off a tour in California that is now making its way to Ohio.

I cannot believe this has gone under the radar for so long, especially since I have so many friends obsessed with Spongebob Squarepants. Yes, it's a cartoon for kids. Yes, adults still find humor in the show's many ridiculous episodes.

In fact, enough adults love the show that it's now become the theme of a traveling rave.

As seen on Instagram, the Bikini Bottom Rave has been touring since October 2022. However, while the theme is a children's cartoon, these raves are definitely not for kids:

As you can see, those who attend are welcome to dress up as Spongebob characters. The only requirement is that everyone must be at 18 years or older.

Their tour dates have only one listed for Cincinnati on January 14.

The show starts at 9:30 p.m. and tickets are pretty affordable at $27 for general admission. You can find tickets for the Cincinnati show here and see all of the tour dates and locations below:

Keep in mind, this is a themed rave which doesn't necessarily mean every single song will be from Spongebob. On the above post, a comment from Instagram user isabella.erdman reads,

It’s a SpongeBob THEMED rave. They only played 3 SpongeBob songs in the span of 3 hours. I was very disappointed.

Otherwise, at least judging from the videos, people seem to have a great time at these raves.

Of course, if they don't at least play this song, how can you even call it a Spongebob rave?

The Spongebob Rave goes hand-in-hand with another cartoon-themed rave tour, the Shrek Rave. Yes, they are also touring across America. Find their tour dates below:

