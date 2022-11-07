I'm sure I speak for many when I say my fascination with the medieval and renaissance faires all started when Heath Ledger starred in the 2001 action/adventure film A Knight's Tale. Jousting never looked better!

I have yet to visit Medieval Times outside of Chicago yet, but I have visited the renowned Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly, MI-- and yes, of course, I dressed the part! However, if you missed the Michigan Ren Fest this summer you're in luck as a new set of royalty is set to make its way to Battle Creek.

Spirited Seas

The Spirited Seas Renaissance Faire is set to transport families and individuals of all ages back in time the weekend of November 19-20, 2022. Says Spirited Seas,

Come see what we have instore for the whole family. Pirates, King and Queen, Knights, Fairies, Mermaids and so much more! Ever jumped in a puddle with a Queen? What about meet a real life mermaid in her natural habitat? You can experience all this and more...

Now, Spirited Seas is more than just a renaissance fair. Not only does this group provide a great learning experience and fun outing for the family, but it's Spirited Seas' mission to give back to the community.

Toys for Tots

Spirited Seas is in fact a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping others. According to their website,

Spirited Seas was created to helping those...who may need assistance. We are more then a renaissance faire we are a group of individuals...wanting to give back...We strive to bring awareness in a fun and educational way that is easy and better to understand for all ages

This year the group is collecting toys for Toys for Tots and will offer discounted admission to those who bring an item for donation. All military, active or inactive, and veterans get in for half off as well.

A fun and educational renaissance fair that has a mission? That's a win-win in my book! More event details including location, vendors, and ticket pricing can be found here.

