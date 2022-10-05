If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer.

Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.

Here are at least five across the mitten state:

1. Rotten Manor

Located in Holly, Rotten Manor acts as a haunted house attraction including the Rotten Asylum/Forest. Their offered haunted hayride takes you on a trip through the woods of the Rotten Manor.

Darkness?

Woods?

That definitely has the potential to be spooky. Rotten Manor also has carnival games and activities suitable for the whole family.

Keep in mind, tickets can only be purchased on-site and they are cash only. See more on their website.

2. New Salem Corn Maze

Located in between Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids in Dorr, New Salem Corn Maze seems to have something for everyone.

During the day, they do offer kid-friendly, non-scary corn mazes and hayrides. However, if you like light shows, you might want to check out their Halloween Lights Spooktacular. Riding on a wagon, you'll be taken through the trails that feature lights synchronized to Halloween music. It's safe for all ages.

Find more information and ticket prices on their website.

3. Past Tense After Dark

You'll find this haunted hayride in Lapeer. Past Tense After Dark offers a few different attractions: A House of Horrors, The Corn Maze of Fear, The Legend, and The Hayride of Despair.

The Hayride of Despair is not good for children and promises to be filled with creatures lurking around every corner, howling, screaming, and trying to get you off the ride, according to their website. You can purchase tickets on their website and make sure to follow their Facebook page for any updates.

4. Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill, in Armada, has a few different attractions all of which are very popular. On their website, depending on the day, they indicate that you can expect a one to three-hour wait for each attraction.

You can check out a three-story haunted barn, Spookyland (suitable for all ages) that features animated attractions, farm animals, and the like, Zombie Paintball (which sounds like so much fun), and their Haunted Hayride. The Haunted Hayride is suitable for kids age 7+ and lasts about 25 minutes. There are live actors with chainsaws that may approach the wagon. Keep that in mind if you or your kid is easily frightened. However, there is a stop halfway through for cider and donuts.

Find pricing information, hours, and more information bout their haunted attractions here.

5. Michigan's Haunted Musical Hayride

Located in Flushing, this is certainly a unique hayride experience. Guests will hop aboard their magical locomotive that's equipped with restored antique steam whistles from real trains, according to the Musical Hayride website. Your guided tour will take you through three different sets and is suitable for all ages. You can find their schedule and ticket information here.

If you're looking for West Michigan hayrides that aren't necessarily haunted, you can find a more in-depth list from grkids.com.

