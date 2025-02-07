Watch Michigan Bar Transform in the Upcoming Season of ‘Bar Rescue’

The infamously harsh reality TV show features struggling bars and nightclubs across America.

While we're certainly excited to host Jon Taffer and his crew in the Great Lakes State, we can't say we're thrilled by his reason for being here. It's a double-edge sword when Taffer takes over!

Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer is noted food and beverage industry consultant and is known for his tough love; he's exactly who you would want to whip your business and staff back into shape.

Last spring we learned a hometown Michigan bar had been tapped to experience the Taffer-experience firsthand, and we're finally learning the episode air date. Here's what we know so far:

Formerly known as Backroads Bar & Grill the local watering hole in Holly, Michigan taped with Taffer and his staff last May. Holly residents now know the establishment as Taylor's Tavern Bar & Kitchen and I'm beyond excited to get to watch the story behind the transformation.

In an upcoming season teaser owners Gary Helton and Tina Hembree taking in a dose of Taffer's tough love, and it looks tense! As one patron wrote in the Holly, MI Facebook page,

The owners always end up in tears when Tapper throws the reality of their current situation in their faces. You're on the show for a reason. While he can be harsh at times, he doesn't sugar coat anything.

Helton and Hembree say they've have to remain tight-lipped about their upcoming air date-- until now.

The show airs March 30th at 10 o'clock We're having a watch Party at the bar For the show - Gary Helton via Facebook

