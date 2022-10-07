A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience".

According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able to,

Step into the art and legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios and celebrate the music, artistry and animation

The new floor-to-ceiling exhibits will allow you to feel like you're actually part of your favorite Disney movies!

Which Movies Are Included?

The traveling exhibit will feature Disney classics like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, and Aladdin, plus new favorites like Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Encanto, Frozen, and many more!

You'll be able to take your Disney experience to the "next level" with custom-designed features and exhibits including light-up technology that will bring new life to your favorite Disney movies so you can experience them like never before.

Where Will The Exhibit Be?

In Michigan, the Disney Animation Immersive Experience is coming to the same venue as the current Van Gogh exhibit at 311 E. Grand River Ave in Detroit. The building currently houses the Carr Center as well as the Lighthouse ArtSpace- Detroit.

After debuting in Toronto the exhibit will open in cities across the U.S. like Cleveland, Boston, Las Vegas, and Denver, with many more expected to be added. So tell your friends!

How Much Will Tickets Be?

Because the exhibit was just announced, few details have been released to the public. However, ticket prices for the Immersive Van Gogh experience currently run between $40-$50 per adult and $30 per child, so expect to pay similar prices when the Disney experience opens.

More details on the new Disney experience can be found here.

