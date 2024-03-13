The Most Guarded Place On Earth Is Just Hours Away From Ohio

Certain places in the world are so heavily guarded, that you can't help but wonder what's being kept away so secretly. And we may even think of these places being hidden far away from Ohio. But one of the most guarded places on earth is just hours away from the Buckeye State.

The World's Most Guarded Place Is Near Ohio

Briefly recently released a list of The Most Secure Places In the World. We usually only hear about these heavily guarded locations but haven't had the opportunity to explore them because...we're not invited. Places like The Mormon Church’s Secret Vaults, Area 51, and The Vatican are sites we can't visit unless we have super connections to some of the world’s most powerful individuals. Most of these locations are off limits to the public because of the riches they hold whether it's money, top-secret info, or both.

The Most Guarded Place in the world is just hours away from Ohio; the Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Fort Knox Bullion Depository is so heavily guarded because according to Briefly:

"It holds more than half of the United States gold reserve and other precious items in the custody of the federal government. The gold vault lies below the 42 feet high fortress. It is built with steel plates, cylinders, and I-beams laced with hoop bands and encased in concrete. The vault and the main door are 21 inches thick, and the vault door is set on a 100-hour time clock."

We may have limited access to Fort Knox physically, but we can take a tour with the pictures below.

