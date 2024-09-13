It's cuffing season!

After the summer flings have come and gone, it's time to settle down and find someone to snuggle up to during those cold winter nights. That's what "cuffing szn" is all about.

Otherwise it's going to be a long, lonely winter with no one to binge your favorite shows with or to play board games when you're snowed in during a winter storm.

Speed Dating Coming to Kalamazoo

Where was this when I was single?! Before I met my significant other on Hinge (it worked!) I was swiping left and right every day just like the rest of you; it got to be a bit of a dead end.

If you stay on those dating apps long enough you'll start to see the same people keep cycling through. Hey, if it wasn't love at first sight the first time around it definitely won't be love the second time around!

I was always on the lookout for some speed dating type event just to shake things up a little, but sadly there were none to be found. Of course, now that I'm happily in a committed relationship not one but two speed dating events are finally coming to Kalamazoo, MI.

Wax Wings Brewing Co. - Gull Road

I believe this was a community-led effort that was brought to life a local post on Reddit. Wax Wings has agreed to host a speed dating event on Saturday, September 28 at their taproom off Gull Road.

The "casual, inclusive" event is $10 and includes first drink and snacks during the mingling portion of the event. Dates will last 5 minutes each and if you match with any of the participants you will be notified the next day! Details here.

Shakespeare's Pub - Downtown

Shake's is bringing back speed dating for the first time in almost a decade. Local singles ages 21+ will meet up to 12 potential matches in the span of an hour and a half. Sessions are broken up into two age ranges: 21-36 and 34-49. The event takes place Thursday, October 3 and is $33 per person. Find details on tickets and more here.

