Did You Know There’s An Actual Star Wars Cantina in Detroit?

May the force be with you.

Just in time for the annual Star Wars Day on May 4th this Detroit area art gallery is preparing for its yearly transformation into an authentic Star Wars cantina. You'll never believe you're not actually in a galaxy far, far away.

Get our free mobile app

What's So Special About May 4th?

This year Star Wars Day happens to fall on a Thursday. The May 4th holiday is a play on the famous saying from the Star Wars franchise, "May the Force be with you."

Now, fanboys and girls across the globe have claimed this holiday as a way to celebrate all things Star Wars. And what better way to celebrate your favorite sci-fi franchise than stopping in for a drink at Michigan's only authentic Mos Eisley Cantina?

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Walt Disney World Resort Opening Getty Images loading...

Space Dive

As first reported by MLive, for three days only Detroit's Tangent Gallery will welcome rebels, pilots, and bounty hunters as you become your own character, "in a dive bar in a galaxy far, far away."

Space Dive 313 will feature live bands from all corners of the galaxy. Guests can expect to hear styles ranging from, "Orchestra to Jizz Wailing, even including Max Rebo classics."

Expect to quench your thirst with specially crafted drinks like the Blue Milk Cocktail and more. Plus, you'll even be able to book your own starship--whatever that means.

Know Before You Go

Space Dive says costumes are not only encouraged, they're mandatory for entrance. Think,

vests, khaki, jackets, ponchos, capes, straps, goggles, etc. A lot of looks you'd see in a Western would work... A dash of face paint, an alien hair style. Earth-toned desert garb is simple, and a little goes a long way...

Admission to Space Dive starts from "35 credits" per adult. On family day kids are free with a paid adult admission. Find details on location and hours here.

5 Dive Bars You Need to Check Out in Kalamazoo Love dive bars? You're not alone. Here are a few favorites you can check out in Kalamazoo