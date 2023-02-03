10 Southwest Michigan Wineries Perfect for Date Night

Looking for something fun and classy to do for your upcoming date night? How about a wine tasting?

Michigan is rich in wineries. Relatively speaking, no matter where you are in the state, a winery should be a fairly short drive away. And, the ones I've experienced so far have been absolutely delicious.

If you're looking to stay in the SW Michigan area with your significant other for date night (or Valentine's Day) or even a group of friends, here are at least 10 wineries that would be perfect:

And there are even more out there. Michigan.org has a few more on their Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail list that you can see here.

Speaking of wine, have you heard of Ice Wine? No, it's not a glass of wine with ice cubes in it. It's a specific type of wine that I learned about recently. Take a look:

If you're headed up to northern Michigan (once it gets a little warmer) you'd be remiss if you skipped out on a Traverse City wine tour. Here's a quick guide for the first timers:

