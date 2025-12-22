Get ready for some classic Michigan winter weather this week, with highs creeping up and a sprinkle of snow here and there.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, December 22nd, 2025, through Sunday, December 28th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Get our free mobile app

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Photo by Chris Bair on Unsplash Photo by Chris Bair on Unsplash loading...

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning snow showers. High 37.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning snow showers. High 37. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and temperatures rising to around 39 overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and temperatures rising to around 39 overnight. Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. High 44.

Partly cloudy skies. High 44. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27. Wednesday: Patchy fog early in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies. High 40.

Patchy fog early in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies. High 40. Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight . Low 35.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight Low 35. Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy skies. High 49.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 49. Thursday Night: Showers likely. Low 43.

Showers likely. Low 43. Friday: Partly sunny skies with early rain showers. High 50.

Partly sunny skies with early rain showers. High 50. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 49.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 49. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 27.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 27. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 34.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash loading...

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning snow showers. High 37.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning snow showers. High 37. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers overnight. Low 35

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers overnight. Low 35 Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 43.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 43. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27. Wednesday: Patchy fog early in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies. High 41.

Patchy fog early in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies. High 41. Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight . Low 35.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight Low 35. Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy skies. High 50.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 50. Thursday Night: Showers likely with mostly cloudy skies. Low 44.

Showers likely with mostly cloudy skies. Low 44. Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 51.

Partly sunny skies. High 51. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 49.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 49. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 27.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 27. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 34.

Read More: Ford Recalls Thousands Of Vehicles in Michigan For Parking Issue

Read More: Ford Recalls Thousands Of Vehicles in Michigan For Parking Issue

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Photo by Michael Houston on Unsplash Photo by Michael Houston on Unsplash loading...

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers before 2 pm, changing to rain showers after 4 pm. High 40.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers before 2 pm, changing to rain showers after 4 pm. High 40. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Low 37.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Low 37. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 43.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 43. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 43.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 43. Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight . Low 37.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight Low 37. Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers after 1 pm. High 48.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers after 1 pm. High 48. Thursday Night: Showers likely. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 43.

Showers likely. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 43. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 48.

Mostly sunny skies. High 48. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 49.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 49. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 35.

Top 5 Michigan Main Streets for Christmas Shopping. Present.com surveyed thousands of people to discover the best small town main streets for Christmas shopping this holiday season.

Five quaint, historic, Michigan main streets bustling with local businesses and holiday events made the cut. Gallery Credit: Janna