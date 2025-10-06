As the week unfolds, temperatures will swing like a pendulum. Hope everyone’s ready for summer’s last stand and the chill of fall!

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, October 6th, 2025, through Friday, October 10th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 5-Day Forecast

Monday: Sunny skies. High 84.

Sunny skies. High 84. Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 55.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 55. Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 67.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 67. Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 38.

Cloudy skies. Low 38. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 61.

Mostly sunny skies. High 61. Wednesday Night: Areas of fog at 5 am. Otherwise, mostly clear skies. Low 33.

Areas of fog at 5 am. Otherwise, mostly clear skies. Low 33. Thursday: Areas of fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 63.

Areas of fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 63. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 35.

Mostly clear skies. Low 35. Friday: Sunny skies. High 66.

Sunny skies. High 66. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42.

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Monday: A slight chance of showers before 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 83.

A slight chance of showers before 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 83. Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 55.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 55. Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 65.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 65. Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies becoming clear. Low 39.

Cloudy skies becoming clear. Low 39. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 61.

Mostly sunny skies. High 61. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 33.

Mostly clear skies. Low 33. Thursday: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 62.

Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies. High 62. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 36.

Mostly clear skies. Low 36. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 65.

Mostly sunny skies. High 65. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42.

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies.. High 79.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies.. High 79. Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 55.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 55. Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 66.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 66. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 43.

Mostly clear skies. Low 43. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 63.

Mostly sunny skies. High 63. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 39.

Mostly clear skies. Low 39. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 63.

Mostly sunny skies. High 63. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 42.

Mostly clear skies. Low 42. Friday: Sunny skies. High 66.

Sunny skies. High 66. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47.

Southwest Michigan went from chilly temps in September to hot summer days in early October. But now, the cold is back. Fall weather is here.

