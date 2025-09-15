Sunny Skies Ahead For Calhoun, Kalamazoo, And Van Buren
With highs in the mid-80s, it’s a great week to enjoy the outdoors, whether it's hiking or just lounging in the sun.
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, September 15th, 2025, through Friday, September 19th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)
Calhoun County 5-Day Forecast
- Monday: Sunny skies. High 84.
- Monday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.
- Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 84.
- Tuesday Night: Clear skies. Low 54.
- Wednesday: Sunny skies. High 85.
- Wednesday Night: Clear skies. Low 54
- Thursday: Sunny skies. High 86.
- Thursday Night: Clear skies. Low 54.
- Friday: Sunny skies. High 82.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 53.
Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast
- Monday: Sunny skies. High 84.
- Monday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.
- Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 84.
- Tuesday Night: Clear skies. Low 55.
- Wednesday: Sunny skies. High 85.
- Wednesday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.
- Thursday: Sunny skies. High 85.
- Thursday Night: Clear skies. Low 55.
- Friday: Sunny skies. High 82.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 54.
Van Buren County Weekend Forecast
- Monday: Sunny skies. High 83.
- Monday Night: Clear skies. Low 56.
- Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 81.
- Tuesday Night: Clear skies. Low 57.
- Wednesday: Sunny skies. High 80.
- Wednesday Night: Clear skies. Low 57.
- Thursday: Sunny skies. High 79.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 57.
- Friday: Sunny skies. High 80.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 56.
