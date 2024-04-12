Are There Any Boston Market Locations Still Open In Michigan?

Guys, it's not looking good for Boston Market.

I only ask because I'm starting to hear rumblings that the fast-casual chicken chain is on its last leg after a failed Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

In fact, it's been so long since I've seen them around I barely even remember what Boston Market is even about!

There's only one single rotisserie chicken chain that will forever remain #1 in my heart and that's singer Kenny Rogers' long forgotten Kenny Rogers Roasters chain-- remember that?

The final remaining Boston Market in West Michigan closed its doors for good in Holland, MI back in 2022. At that time 14 Boston Markets remained in Michigan. Are they still there?

Unfortunately, if you're craving a delectable, irresistible chicken dish you're probably going to have to travel.

According to new outlets the Colorado-based chicken chain has been struggling for years. After facing numerous lawsuits from former employees and unpaid bills, the Boston Market headquarters was reportedly seized by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

At the start of 2024 there were only 30 locations left across the entire U.S. which market-watch website The Street says,

Any remaining franchises that are open are likely operating without any support from corporate

That's bleak.

Crain's Business Detroit claims all located in the metro area quietly closed in the Fall of 2023 and I can't seem to find any Michigan locations on the Boston Market website and even the locations that are listed on the website are permanently closed upon further inspection.

So, I think that's all she wrote. It's curtains for Boston Market.

