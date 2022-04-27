HarborFest is one of the biggest, if not the biggest festival to take place along the true West side of Michigan and will be returning for the 2022 season on June 17th & 18th. They recently made the announcement through their Facebook page and are promising this event to some serious fun. Harborfest takes place in South Haven, MI on Water St every Summer, but has been postponed because of the pandemic for the last two years. Since planning for their return, the HarborFest Committee is working on something extra special for 2022.

Dragonboating is one of the main attractions of the event, a race which consists of a large team racing a long boat, sometimes designed as a dragon, and this year will be featuring Taiwanese boast as well:

It’s time to form your dragon boat teams for June 18-19 , 2022. Harborfest if just around the corner. And the BIG boats will be here. Teams consist of up to 25 people. 18 paddlers. All co-Ed teams must have at least 8 female or 8 male paddles. All must be age 14 years and up. Also need a drummer and a flagged. Training will be included. Team entry fees 700.00 per team. Get a business to sponsor or just get your friends together and split the cost. Beginning this year and going forward ,dragon boats will be making a donation to a non profit.

This year Harborfest have selected 4the22, which is a non profit that brings awareness to veterans suicide in the USA. It's nice that we'll finally be able to get together this Summer and have some fun across West Michigan