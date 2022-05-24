Harborfest South Haven Releases Daily Schedule
Kicking off Father's Day Weekend, South Haven will liven' up with the return of Harborfest. And this week, the event's coordinators released the daily schedule.
Harborfest was put on pause for a couple years due to the pandemic, but will come roaring back June 17-18, and Saturday is when the return of the dragonboat races are set to kick off.
Get our free mobile app
Here's the schedule according to event organizers...
Friday, June 17th
- Food Fest @Noon-10pm
- Rides & Games @Noon-9pm
- Craft Show @Noon-9pm
- Mermaid Tank @Noon-8pm
- Steel Drum Music @4:30-5:30pm
- Live Music: Lion Zion @6-7:30pm "Reggae Music"
- Live Music: Shagadelic Band @8-10pm "Disco Cover Music"
Saturday, June 18th
- Dragonboat Races @10am *time is subject to change
- Craft Show @10am-9pm
- Food Fest @11am-10pm
- Rides & Games @11am-9pm
- Mermaid Tank @Noon-8pm
- Professional Hula Hoop @2:30-3:30pm
- Live Music: Steve Somers Band, feat. Valerie Barrymore @4-5:30pm "Blues Music"
- Live Music: Buford T. Judd & the Dumptrucks @6-7:30pm "Popular Cover Band"
- Love & Rock - Theatrical Experience feat. Women of Music @8-10pm
- Flames 'N Dames Fire Show @10-10:30pm
Entries are still being taken to take part in the Dragonboat Races. Visit southhavenharborfest.com for more on the event, and how you can enter a team.
Lakefront Living in South Haven, Michigan
Are you and the family thinking about taking a vacation? Or maybe you're looking for somewhere to do the family reunion! Check out this Vrbo in South Haven, Michigan.