Kicking off Father's Day Weekend, South Haven will liven' up with the return of Harborfest. And this week, the event's coordinators released the daily schedule.

Harborfest was put on pause for a couple years due to the pandemic, but will come roaring back June 17-18, and Saturday is when the return of the dragonboat races are set to kick off.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the schedule according to event organizers...

Friday, June 17th

Food Fest @Noon-10pm

Rides & Games @Noon-9pm

Craft Show @Noon-9pm

Mermaid Tank @Noon-8pm

Steel Drum Music @4:30-5:30pm

Live Music: Lion Zion @6-7:30pm "Reggae Music"

Live Music: Shagadelic Band @8-10pm "Disco Cover Music"

Saturday, June 18th

Dragonboat Races @10am *time is subject to change

Craft Show @10am-9pm

Food Fest @11am-10pm

Rides & Games @11am-9pm

Mermaid Tank @Noon-8pm

Professional Hula Hoop @2:30-3:30pm

Live Music: Steve Somers Band, feat. Valerie Barrymore @4-5:30pm "Blues Music"

Live Music: Buford T. Judd & the Dumptrucks @6-7:30pm "Popular Cover Band"

Love & Rock - Theatrical Experience feat. Women of Music @8-10pm

Flames 'N Dames Fire Show @10-10:30pm

Entries are still being taken to take part in the Dragonboat Races. Visit southhavenharborfest.com for more on the event, and how you can enter a team.