In a state often known for its heartland charm, some towns are quietly ranking high on the snob scale. You won’t want to miss this.

I asked ChatGPT what the snobbiest places in Indiana are. A.I. responded with results based on data from RoadSnacks, Indiana Public Radio, Wikipedia, WJLT, and other sources.

The 20 snobbiest towns and cities in Indiana are ranked below based on factors like median income, median home prices, and the percentage of residents who are college-educated.

20 Snobbiest Towns in Indiana

20. Greenwood

Greenwood Canva loading...

19. Plainfield

Plainfield Canva loading...

18. Danville

Danville Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

17. Winona Lake

Winona Lake Canva loading...

16. Schererville

Schererville Canva loading...

15. Chesterton

Chesterton Canva loading...

14. Crown Point

Crown Point Canva loading...

13. Dyer

Dyer Canva loading...

12. Avon

Avon Canva loading...

11. Munster

Munster Canva loading...

10. Brownsburg

Brownsburg Canva loading...

9. Noblesville

Noblesville Canva loading...

8. Winfield

Winfield Canva loading...

7. Bargersville

Bargersville Canva loading...

6. St. John

St. John Canva loading...

5. McCordsville

McCordsville Canva loading...

4. Whitestown

Whitestown Canva loading...

3. Westfield

Westfield Canva loading...

2. Zionsville

Zionsville Canva loading...

1. Carmel

Carmel Canva loading...

I am shocked that Geist wasn't on this list. I would have put that neighborhood that sits on the Northeast side of Indianapolis at number one on this list.

What do you think? Is this list accurate in your opinion? Let us know in the comments.

READ MORE: Wild Scene On Michigan Highway As Alcohol Is Passed Between Cars

20 Indiana Counties at Most Risk of Tornado Damage in 2025 Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall, Canva and HomeGnome.com