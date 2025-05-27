Have You Been to the Snobbiest Places in Indiana?
In a state often known for its heartland charm, some towns are quietly ranking high on the snob scale. You won’t want to miss this.
I asked ChatGPT what the snobbiest places in Indiana are. A.I. responded with results based on data from RoadSnacks, Indiana Public Radio, Wikipedia, WJLT, and other sources.
The 20 snobbiest towns and cities in Indiana are ranked below based on factors like median income, median home prices, and the percentage of residents who are college-educated.
20 Snobbiest Towns in Indiana
20. Greenwood
19. Plainfield
18. Danville
17. Winona Lake
16. Schererville
15. Chesterton
14. Crown Point
13. Dyer
12. Avon
11. Munster
10. Brownsburg
9. Noblesville
8. Winfield
7. Bargersville
6. St. John
5. McCordsville
4. Whitestown
3. Westfield
2. Zionsville
1. Carmel
I am shocked that Geist wasn't on this list. I would have put that neighborhood that sits on the Northeast side of Indianapolis at number one on this list.
What do you think? Is this list accurate in your opinion? Let us know in the comments.
