Many Michigan residents rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to provide food for themselves and their families. And changes that are in effect immediately will now apply to more Michigan families.

SNAP Benefits Changes Now Affects Thousands Of Michigan Residents

According to the USDA, SNAP benefits provide low-income residents in Michigan access to healthy foods each month. Specific SNAP maximum allotments, deductions, and income eligibility change each year in line with the beginning of the fiscal year, which commenced on October 1. And SNAP recipients should prepare for big changes this month.

The new changes reflect inflation and aim to help improve the economy in Michigan and the U.S. While the benefits have seen a slight increase, the biggest change is the income amount to qualify for SNAP benefits is lower this year. The exact income eligibility will differ based on each state's guidelines. The following list shows the changes to benefits for the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C.

Household Size 1 – $292 (up from $291)

Household Size 2 – $536 (up from $535)

Household Size 3 – $768 (up from $766)

Household Size 4 – $975 (up from $973)

Household Size 5 – $1,158 (up from $1,155)

Household Size 6 – $1,390 (up from $1,386)

Household Size 7 – $1,536 (up from $1,532)

Household Size 8 – $1,756 (up from $1,751)

Those experiencing homelessness, veterans, and young adults from ages 18 to 24 who aged out of foster care do not have to meet the work requirements. Residents who have disabilities, are pregnant or have a child in their home will not have to meet the same criteria.

