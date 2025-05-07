Many Michigan residents keep snack items on hand to enjoy between meals. However, residents are warned to check their cupboards for a popular snack sold in Michigan that could be deadly.

FDA Warns Popular Snack Sold In Michigan Stores Could Be Deadly

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a sweet-and-salty snack has been recalled for potentially containing undeclared almonds and cashews. The recalled products were distributed to stores in 16 states, including Michigan. The FDA warns that individuals with cashew or almond allergies could risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume these products.

Allergic reactions can lead to a variety of symptoms such as hives, rashes, swelling, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and coughing or wheezing, and, in severe cases of an allergic reaction, an individual can experience swelling of the throat, a drop in blood pressure, difficulty breathing and loss of consciousness. The recall affects the following snacks:

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Co. has recalled its dark chocolate-covered macadamias after discovering a possible presence of almonds and cashews during an internal quality control process. The recalled Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias are packaged in 0.6-ounce and 4-ounce bags with the following information on the packages:

UPC: 0 72992 05464 4 and 0 72992 05556 6

Lot Numbers: B4339E1 and B4340E1

Best by dates: 10/2026 and 07/2026

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product. Consumers who have purchased the product and have an almond and/or cashew allergy are encouraged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

