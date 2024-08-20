Beware: Extremely Contagious Disease Spreading Rapidly In Indiana

The summer season in Indiana is winding down, so the likelihood of spreading illness rises as we head back to school and head indoors in the cooler weather. Health officials are now warning Indiana residents to beware of an extremely contagious disease rapidly spreading across the state and cases continue to rise.

Canva Canva loading...

Extremely Contagious Disease Spreading Rapidly In Indiana

The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) has issued an alert for health officials in Indiana and the U.S. of an unusually high number of cases of human Parvovirus B-19. While this disease usually spreads quickly in school-aged children, health officials are concerned as cases rise among all age groups. While symptoms in children may be mild, this disease can be more serious in adults.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parvovirus B19 also called slapped cheek disease or fifth disease is a highly contagious viral respiratory illness. The virus spreads like a cold through breathing, and coughing, and can be spread through close contact between people and hand-to-hand contact. Parvovirus can be severe in people with sickle cell disease, certain blood disorders, those with compromised immune systems, and those who are pregnant. Symptoms of Parvovirus include:

Canva Canva loading...

Fever

Upset Stomach

Headache

Muscle Aches

A red "slapped-cheek" rash appears 4 to 14 days (up to 21 days) after these signs or symptoms.

The CDC is urging residents to prevent the spread of the virus by washing their hands and their children's hands often, not touching their faces, and avoiding people who are sick.

Read More: Here's How the Big Ten Could End in a 9-Way Tie in 2024

11 Amazon Items Sold in Indiana Now Under Urgent Recall Amazon has listed these products, available to shoppers in Indiana, on their page of recent safety recalls. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart