Who Loves Wings? New Slap N Chicken Coming Soon to Kalamazoo

If you love chicken wings and chicken tenders you'll be excited for this. A Slap N Chicken is opening its very first location in Kalamazoo. Located on Westnedge, Slap N Chicken will be taking over the old Papa Murphy's building at 3942 South Westnedge.

Their menu consists of chicken wings, chicken tenders, combos which include sides like mac n cheese, french fries, baked beans and more and, of course, desserts. I'm not sure what Carmel Cake is but I'm definitely willing to try it! You can even order your wings in bulk with their largest order option sitting at 75 wings.

Last night, I had the pleasure of speaking with the owner, Greg, whose enthusiasm was contagious and made me genuinely excited about trying this new establishment when it opens. You can see that enthusiasm shining through in this recruitment video posted on Slap N Chicken's Facebook page:

If you're looking for a job I believe Slap N Chicken is still looking to fill a few different positions. You can find more information here.

While I don't have an exact grand opening date, Greg did say that they were hoping to be opened within the next week or two so be on the lookout! If driving by or constantly checking social media for updates sounds like too much trouble, you can join Slap N Chicken's mailing list here.

With the loss of so many local businesses in the Kalamazoo area over the past year and a half, I'm overjoyed to see new businesses opening once again. Especially, when those businesses are serving yummy fried chicken and mac n cheese. Yes, that's my ultimate comfort food combo 😂.

Look for Slap N Chicken opening soon on S Westendge in Kalamazoo!

Speaking of comfort food, the Mac N Cheese Festival is coming to Kalamazoo in a couple of months. Here's a sneak peek at some of the participating vendors:

