New Kalamazoo County Farm Offering 600 Pound Pumpkins

The fall and Halloween season have always been a huge deal to the residents of Michigan, especially Southwest Michigan. There are several pumpkin patches in the region, and, of course, Gene the Pumpkin Man, who passed away last year. The fall colors, activities, and weather are what draw everyone out to enjoy the last of the outdoors before winter arrives.

Tons of people are fans of pumpkin, pumpkin spice, and jack-o-lanterns. Personally, I prefer apple or cherry to pumpkin, but I won't deny the versatility of pumpkins either. While they are used for decorations during Halloween and Thanksgiving, they are also great for making desserts and drinks. This encourages many people to visit pumpkin patches with their children and families during the fall season.

Southwest Michigan has no shortage of pumpkins, as there are several pumpkin patches and pumpkin farms within the area, waiting for their time to shine. One of the most famous is being taken over by family members, while there's also a new pumpkin patch entering the flooded industry as the season blossoms this year.

Looking For A New Pumpkin Patch To Visit In Michigan?

Little Pistol Farms is owned by Ken and Katie Schneider after they bought some land from their neighbor. They began selling cantaloupe, tomatoes, zucchini, pickles, watermelons, and jalapenos this past summer. While they had fun and success with this, they are most excited for the Halloween and Fall season to show off their pumpkin patch.

MLive via MSN reports:

What they have been most excited about, however, are the 16,000 pumpkins, representing 24 varieties, they planted across 10 of their 29 acres this May. From small decorative gourds to 600-pound Dill’s Atlantic Giants, the Schneiders offer something for everyone and free admission for all. The family opened their farm to the public on Friday, Sept. 19, and will remain open each weekend, Friday through Sunday, through Halloween or until pumpkins run out. Guests at the farm, located at 2335 S Van Kal St., can pick their own pumpkins or select pre-picked pumpkins. They can also buy flowers, straw bales, jam, watermelon, and tomatoes.

They have games, activities, and photo ops for visitors to partake in, including giant pumpkins that have been named after the Three Stooges or The Brady Bunch. Hay rides will be available starting the weekend of Friday, September 26th, for just $5. Most pumpkins will cost between $1 and $20, while the great pumpkins may cost as much as $200.

They have planted over 24 different varieties of pumpkins this year and plan to plant even more next year, as they provide a space for new family traditions. Little Pistol Farms offers U-pick services 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

