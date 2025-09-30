According to the latest report from State Farm the fall season remains the most dangerous season to drive for Michigan motorists.

While the data shows an overall decline in car-animal crashes State Farm says this year U.S. drivers on average have a 1 in 139 chance of being involved in an animal-related collisions. However, those odds are greater if you happen to live in the Great Lakes State, which, we do.

Here's how to stay safe this season:

According to Michigan State Police there are nearly 2 million deer in the state of Michigan. So, why does it feel like all 2 million of those deer live in my tiny neighborhood?

Data shows Michigan ranks #4 when it comes to states with the most animal-related crashes with the months of October, November, and December posing the most risk to Michigan motorists. The animal most often reported as a cause for these incidents? Deer.

While State Farm reports all states saw a decrease in the number of animal-related crashes reported the top animals involved in these cases are:

Deer Unknown Rodents Dogs Raccoons

In years past the Michigan DNR has encouraged hunters to help curb the skyrocketing deer population and I have to imagine 2025 will be similar. That's fewer deer to potentially cause fatal collisions! Adds the Michigan State Police,

Because deer are most active at dawn and dusk, it is not surprising that most traffic crashes involving deer happen from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Here are other tips to staying safe on the roads this season:

