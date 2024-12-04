Southwest Michigan’s Ski Resorts Are Opening For 2024 Season

This season is already off to a better start than last year!

If you're a fan of winter snow sports then you know how rough the 2023 season was. How many times did you even make it out last year?

I felt so bad for the avid outdoor enthusiasts, as well as the ski resort owners, because it seemed like as soon as we got a dusting of snow and the slopes were able to open-- they dried right up again.

Thankfully, it's not just the folks "Up North" who get to have all the fun. While areas like Gaylord, Michigan are currently reporting 46 inches of snowfall at Otsego Lake State Park, we here in Southwest Michigan are bracing for heavy snowfall that's headed our way.

You know what that means, right? It's time to hit the slopes!

Ski resorts across Southwest Michigan have begun opening for the 2024-25 season. Whether you're looking to go skiing, tubing, snowboarding, tobogganing you'll want to be sure to check out these frosty destinations:

