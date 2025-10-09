The first signs of the 2025 ski and snowboard season have just appeared in Michigan.

Snowmaking has begun early at the ski resorts in Northern Michigan. However, don't get too excited yet because:

It's only a test!

Seeing the snow guns all fired up is the first sign that winter fun is almost here. Let it snow! Thanks to our friends at Boyne Ski Resort in Northern Michigan we can't stop daydreaming about a white Christmas.

On Thursday, October 9 one of Michigan's top ski resort destinations shared some exciting progress ahead of the season start:

Calm down, it’s just a test. October 9 gun check to make sure we’re ready when temps drop for real.

So, when can we expect ski and snowboard season to officially begin?

Considering we were seeing 80-degree temperatures just days ago, it’s safe to say we’ve still got a ways to go, especially here in Southwest Michigan at local resorts like Timber Ridge and Bittersweet. Still, the arrival of our first frost advisories is a good sign that the season is shifting.

Of course, Boyne Mountain is worth a visit any time of year-- especially now with the addition of the SkyBridge. Opened in October 2022, the bridge offers stunning panoramic views of the Boyne Valley from 118 feet above. It’s a popular spot during peak fall colors, the twinkling holiday light season, or simply for a scenic escape.

