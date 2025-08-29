Many Michigan residents shop at their local Target store as a convenient stop for household items, groceries, and more. However, the big-box brand has made several changes to the customer's shopping experience, and breaking one major shopping rule could result in being banned from all locations.

Breaking This Rule At Michigan Target Stores Could Get You Banned

Target has recently made headlines for changes to its stores throughout the U.S. and Michigan. Some of those changes include updating its policy to address potential return fraud. Target has also reduced the number of self-checkout lanes in favor of more traditional registers to enhance guest experience and prevent theft. And while new policies are in place, breaking them causes major consequences.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

At some hard-hit stores, Target also installed locking cases for "prone to theft" merchandise and has even closed stores. Accotrding to a recent statement from Target officials:

"We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance,"

And an updated policy change could get you banned for life.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Target is known as one of the most aggressive retailers in its strategies to combat theft and fraud. When a person is caught and detained for return fraud or shoplifting, Target loss prevention will issue a "no-trespassing" order, officially banning them from the store.

The ban is an internal record held by Target, often including a mugshot, to help store employees identify and deter repeat offenders. Re-entering a store after being officially trespassed can lead to arrest for a more serious crime.

