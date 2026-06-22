Michigan is home to several award-winning restaurants that offer menu items to satisfy any craving. And if you're looking for a juicy, perfectly cooked steak at an affordable price, you'll find one spot named the best cheap steakhouses in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Named One Of America's Best Cheap Steakhouses

Cheapism found the best restaurants in America that offer generous portions of steak at affordable prices, along with traditional meals or lunch specials. The Michigan restaurant that earned a spot on the list has been serving customers for more than a century.

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"In Marshall, Michigan, you’ll find the same steaks they’ve been serving for centuries, along with other classic American fare. “Schuler’s Restaurant” sells more than just food: they offer a unique value that’s hard to find elsewhere, combined with Detroit’s elegance. One of Schuler’s standout features is its historic and sophisticated atmosphere. Some Tripadvisor reviews indicate that “Prices reflect the quality of food and service, but it is worth it”

Try the Filet Mignon with a garlic-herb compound butter, topped with fried onions, and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus. Or another popular option like Schuler's Classic Roast Prime Rib of Beef.

The menu also features seafood, chicken, sandwiches, and classic sides, giving diners plenty of options beyond steak.

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