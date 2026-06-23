How A Massive Lug Nut Became Lansing’s Beloved Symbol

How A Massive Lug Nut Became Lansing’s Beloved Symbol

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Once seen as an odd choice, the name 'Lugnuts' has become a rallying cry for Lansing fans. The journey from doubt to pride is quite the tale.

Yes, Michigan has the largest suspension bridge, log cabin, and lug nut in the world.

A giant silver lugnut that weighs an estimated 5,000 pounds sits on top of a brick smokestack in Lansing, Michigan.  This giant, shiny auto part has been deemed the largest lug nut in the world.  But why?

 

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Minor league baseball is why this lug nut towers above the capital city, according to  Atlas Obscura,

When minor league baseball came back to Lansing, Michigan, in the mid-1990s, the “Lugnuts” was chosen as the local team name.  Shortly after the team began playing baseball in Lansing, an oversized lug nut was installed atop a brick smokestack across the street from the team’s home field.

 

 

The locals didn't warm up to the name "Lugnuts" immediately.  In fact, they hated it.  Now they seem to love the name, yelling "let's go nuts" during baseball games.  The giant nut that overlooks Jackson Field, where the Lugnuts play ball, is a symbol of 30 years of minor league baseball in Lansing.  If you are interested in checking out the largest lugnut on planet earth, or want to check out a Lansing Lugnut game, you can click here.

The Lansing Lugnuts are celebrating their 30th anniversary this season, having debuted on April 11th, 1996.

 

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Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh

Filed Under: lansing, Michigan, Wednesday Wisdom
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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