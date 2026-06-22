Michigan Homeowners Are Overlooking This Serious Tree Problem

Few Michigan homeowners have heard of this growing threat to our native tree population, yet it could already be spreading through neighborhoods across the state. Most people wouldn't even recognize the warning signs until the damage becomes too difficult to ignore. Here is what you should know about the little-known disease putting Michigan's beech trees at risk:

The Little Known Tree Disease Spreading Across Michigan

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Strange Leaf Changes Could Signal Tree Disease

It seems like every warm season there's some new invasive critter or destructive disease that's threatening Michigan's forests, gardens, and crops. We've heard about things like emerald ash borer, spotted lanternfly, and hemlock woolly adelgid. Now, conservation officials in Michigan are monitoring a new threat spreading across the state,

It targets beech trees specifically, and it has caught the attention of Michigan’s invasive species program, which means officials consider it significant enough to monitor and track across the region. -- Positive Bloom

Beech Leaf Disease

According to garden and lifestyle blog Positive Bloom, the disease was first detected in Michigan back in 2022 in St. Clair County. However, many people mistakenly hear about beech leaf disease and assume it's beech bark disease, which is a separate issue.

Signs of beech leaf disease include:

Dark green banding between leaf veins

Leaves with a striped or streaked appearance, curling, or cupping

Puckered or crinkled leaf surfaces

Dead or dying branches in the upper canopy

Of course, by the time the signs become obvious it may be too late for your beech tree. To catch beech leaf disease early experts recommend holding leaves up to sunlight to look for the signature dark banding between veins, checking multiple branches (symptoms may appear unevenly), and inspecting trees in spring and early summer, when symptoms are often easiest to see.

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