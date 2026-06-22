Michigan grocery stores offer several bagel options, but nothing compares to a deliciously crisp, chewy, freshly made bagel from a local shop in the Great Lakes state. And you'll find one of America's best bagel shops here in Michigan.

Michigan Bagel Shop Named One Of The Best In America

Cheapism ranked the best spots in the nation to grab a tantalizingly good bagel. And one Michigan shop makes the list for its delicious twists on one of America's favorite breakfast staples.

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New York Bagel, with 3 locations in Ferndale, Southfield, and West Bloomfield, has become a Metro Detroit staple known for its old-school bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and longtime family tradition. Cheapism says:

"Founded by Morris Goldsmith in 1921, New York Bagel has been churning out old-fashioned, New York-style bagels and bialys the same way for a century. With the Goldsmith family still in charge, patrons know they’re getting the real deal when they come to one of the Detroit area’s shops, whether it’s for the variety of signature sandwiches or fresh-baked bagels and schmear selection (and even “dogels” for your canine companion). Locals who’ve been coming since childhood say “these are the best, most authentic, well-made bagels you’ll ever eat.”

Choose your bagel and delicious cream cheese flavors like strawberry, blueberry, herb, and garlic, and plenty of other tasty options. Or have your breakfast on a bagel with sausage, eggs, bacon, or lox. Stop by for lunch for a build-your-own sandwich or pepperoni pizza bagel.

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