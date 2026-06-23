It looks like Michigan cherry farmers are facing another tough year after a late-season freeze devastated parts of the crop, especially here in Southwest Michigan. While some reports claim Traverse City-area farms fared better during the freeze, finding fresh Michigan cherries this year could be more difficult.

Michigan Cherry Farmers Battle Freeze Damage and Market Struggles

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How Hard Will it Be to Find Fresh Cherries This Year?

I should have known it was a bad sign when the lilac tree that sits outside my office window didn't bloom this year. Those late season freezes that popped up this spring have apparently wreaked havoc on one of Michigan's most notable cash crops.

A Facebook post from Berrien Springs' Lemon Creek Winery first alerted me to the issue:

Since we have been receiving quite a few phone calls and emails, we wanted to officially announce there are no cherries this year due to a late season freeze. And when we say none, we really mean zero. We’ve had bad seasons but this was a full freeze kill. Traverse City faired better if you are still looking-- Lemon Creek Wineryvia Facebook

According to Bridge Michigan we've seen a decline in cherry production over the years and now, farmers are saying 2026 will also be a low-yield season. As Paul Hubbell, a 3rd generation cherry farmer located north of Traverse City told Bridge Michigan,

There will not be a big crop in the United States this year...Utah had freeze damage. The west central Michigan crop had significant freeze damage

Hubbell adds that because the cherry harvest will be minimal this year, cherry processors are paying farmers, "the 2025 higher prices for the available 2026 harvest."

Judging by the comments on Lemon Creek Winery's post, I'm not the only one bummed by this disappointing news:

"My tree managed to produce exactly one cherry. You have to admire its attitude." - Catherine C.

"Lehman’s in SW Michigan reports the same." - Rebecca M.

"Right across the lake from you we did get sweet cherries but ZERO peaches or plums for the same reason" - Diane M.

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