While many Michigan residents look forward to a warm vacation during winter, there are plenty of ways to have fun and beat the cold in the Great Lakes state. And you won't have to travel far for a winter vacation as one Michigan resort has been named the best indoor waterpark for fun this season.

Michigan Resort Named Best Indoor Water Park For Winter Vacations

USA Today recently named the best places in America that don't require traveling to a warm weather destination to beat the 'winter blues'. And it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a great spot for family winter fun.

Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls is America's best winter vacation destination with plenty of indoor and outdoor adventures for everyone. USA Today says:

No matter what time of year you visit Boyne Mountain Resort, there’s lots to keep the whole family busy. That includes the resort’s Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark, with 88,000 square feet of rides like The Big Couloir drop slide and the Downhill Mat Racer slides. There’s also a surf simulator, an activity pool, and a zero-depth pool ideal for the resort’s youngest guests. Beyond the indoor water park, a winter stay could include activities like cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snow biking.

And don't forget the outdoor heated pools and hot tub.

Head to Boyne Mountain Resort this winter and enjoy the best indoor and (outdoor) adventures in the nation.

