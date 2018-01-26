See The Great Lakes From A Freighters View

You can win a trip on a Great Lakes Freighter.

My Grandmother always wanted to have been a ship captain, and when she was in her 80's, she hopped on a Freighter and sailed to Australia. It was one of the most amazing trips she ever took, and for years after, she talked about the thrill of cruising on a freighter.

Now you have a chance to enjoy a cruise on the Great Lakes, on a freighter!

The Icebreaker Mackinaw Maritime Museum s offering two people the trip of a lifetime; a five-day cruise aboard a Great Lakes freighter. According to Mlive.com...

One lucky winner and his/her guest will have the opportunity to travel aboard one of the vessels in Central Marine Logistics' fleet. As part of the grand prize, winners will have access to the specific ship owner's quarters, stateroom and lounge, all of which overlook the deck. Winners will also be given a full tour of the ship from top to bottom and enjoy meals at the Captain's table.

The cruise will set sail this summer and will be on one of three freighters. If you are not lucky enough to win this great trip, you might just take home the second prize being offered. A trip for 2 on a Shepler's Lighthouse Cruise (not shabby at all)!

To enter the drawing go to www.themackinaw.com or you can call 231-436-9825. Raffle tickets are $20.00 each or three for $50.00.

Good luck and I can't wait to see the photo's from your trip if you win!

BONUS VIDEO