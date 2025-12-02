The famously car-free island does permit the use of e-bikes in certain cases.

Now, one of the main modes of transportation to the island, Arnold Transit Co., has updated their e-bike transportation policies in accordance with the U.S. Coast Guard. Here's how the new rules may affect your next ferry ride over to Mackinac Island.

While you'll see plenty of horses and bikes on Mackinac Island, one thing you won't see are motorized vehicles. Aside from a few necessary emergency vehicles, the popular tourist destination has remained car-free since 1898.

Fun fact: Mackinac Island's highway M-185 is known as the only highway in America where cars are not allowed.

While the move to go car-free has protected the island's unique charm, it does pose obstacles for those with mobility limitations. This is why Class I e-bikes are permitted for use by those with qualifying "mobility disabilities" per the Mackinac Island city code.

However, now the ways in which visitors may transport those e-bikes to the island has changed. According to the Arnold Transit Co. website,

In accordance with the latest United States Coast Guard safety procedures, Arnold TransitCompany has updated its policy for transporting electric bicycles (E-Bikes) on all ATCo passenger vessels. Coast Guard regulations govern that E-Bikes can not be transported in enclosed spaces aboard our vessels. To comply we ask that E-Bike owners please review and follow the procedures

These procedures include transporting the e-bike on an outside deck whenever possible, and in some cases, requiring the removal of the e-bike's battery and storing it in a fire-resistant storage bag.

According to the website these fire-resistant bags may be acquired from any major online retailer like Amazon or in-store; the Arnold website states these bags are also available at the Classic Dock and Island Main Dock, but word on whether it's a courtesy or if you have to purchase their bag on site. Their website adds,

Passengers are encouraged to obtain a fire-resistant storage bag prior to Ferry Travel if transporting an E-Bike

For more information on Arnold Transit's winter rates and updated e-bike policy, click here.

