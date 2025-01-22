Thieves are finding new ways to scam Indiana residents and gain access to their bank accounts and personal information. Officials warn new scams are on the rise in the Hoosier state and these 5 dangerous phone numbers should be blocked immediately.

Canva Canva loading...

ALERT-Feds Warn Indiana Residents To Block These 5 Phone Numbers

According to the FBI, spoofing is one of the most popular ways criminals get Indiana residents to answer a scam phone call or text. These scams trick people into giving out personal information or money by making residents believe they're talking to a reliable source. Officials are urging residents to know the signs of these scam calls before it's too late.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Spoofing allows scammers to disguise their actual phone numbers and instead show a local phone number on the caller ID. These scams have become so sophisticated that you might not know an incoming call is spoofed. According to the FCC, the following steps are the best way to avoid spoofing:

Don't answer calls from unknown numbers.

If you answer the phone and the caller—or a recording—asks you to hit a button to stop receiving calls, hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with "Yes" or "No."

Officials urge Indiana residents not to share personal information and not click on links from unknown text messages. Below is a list of the most common phone numbers to ignore and block immediately.

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers Indiana Residents Should Block Now According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart