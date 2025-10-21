Sam's Club stores in Michigan offer many perks to members, including exclusive deals on bulk food and low gas prices. Sam's Club is a convenient spot to stock up on groceries to make fewer trips and save money. However, the retail giant changed its weekend shopping policies at all Michigan locations, which could change your shopping plans.

Sam's Club Changes Weekend Shopping Policy At Michigan Locations

For many Michigan residents, weekends are when most people have time off from work and school, making it a convenient time to shop. However, finding time to run errands is stressful, especially when places you need to go close on the early side. In recognition of the time crunch in people’s calendars, Sam’s Club is finally extending its hours so people have more time to shop.

The membership-based warehouse club has extended its hours for shoppers on Sundays. In a press release, Sam's Club says its decision to extend operating hours comes after “overwhelming member feedback.” Even better news: The extended hours add time in the mornings and in the evenings.

Under the new schedule, which started on October 12, “most clubs will move to a simplified schedule of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day,” per the release. The most newsworthy change to Sam’s Club’s hours is on Sunday. Previously, Sam’s Club locations were only open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sam's Club's Plus members, the highest-tier membership level, will still get the perk of being able to shop earlier, as they'll now have early access to warehouses from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

