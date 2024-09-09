ALERT-Eggs Containing Deadly Bacteria Pulled From Michigan Stores

Eggs are a staple grocery item in many Michigan homes. Now, residents are being warned to check their refrigerators as egg brands are recalled from Michigan stores because they contain potentially deadly bacteria.

Eggs Containing Deadly Bacteria Pulled From Michigan Stores

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recalled eggs are linked to a salmonella outbreak. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Data collected from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) show that eggs supplied by Milo's Poultry Farms LLC are contaminated with Salmonella and have left dozens of consumers hospitalized.

The CDC reports that across 9 states including Michigan, 65 people were infected with salmonella. 24 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms could last four to seven days. Recalled eggs were sold to stores and restaurants in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin, labeled with "Milo's Poultry Farms" or "Tony's Fresh Market." Michigan residents are urged to check their refrigerators for the following items included in the recall:

All carton sizes and all egg types are labeled “Milo’s Poultry Farms.” This recall covers all expiration dates.

All carton sizes of “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs, all expiration dates.

All cases of eggs for retail food service distribution, all expiration dates.

Consumers who have purchased “Milo’s Poultry Farms” eggs or “Tony’s Fresh Market” eggs are urged not to consume them. Consumers may contact the company at (715) 758-6709.

