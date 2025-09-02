Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep their favorite salad kits on hand for a quick and healthy meal choice for lunch or dinner. However, residents in both states are warned to check their refrigerators for a popular salad kit that may cause unexpected illness.

Popular Salad Kit Recalled From Michigan And Indiana Stores

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the salad kits were recalled due to the inclusion of an incorrect dressing and topping. The inclusion of the wrong dressing means those two allergens, sesame and soy, were not declared on the salad kit's packaging. For people with those allergies, symptoms after exposure can range from mild discomfort up to potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis. The following product has been recalled from 26 states, including Indiana and Michigan:

Taylor Fresh Foods has announced a voluntary recall of its Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit 6/8.3 oz. The company said that a supplier, Latitude 36 Foods LLC, had incorrectly provided packets containing Asian Sesame Ginger dressing rather than Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette.

The product code, located in the upper right-hand corner of the packaging, begins with "TFRS," the company said. The "Best If Used By" date is up to and including Sept. 4, according to the release.

The company is advising those who have purchased the recalled salad kit to "discard it immediately and not consume it." Refunds for the recalled product are available at the location of purchase, the company added.

