With the arrival of warm weather months in Indiana, now is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors by hiking in the Hoosier State. However, officials have issued several warnings to Indiana residents to be aware of before you hit the trails.

Safety Warnings Issued For Hikers In Indiana

Indiana is home to several popular trails that offer scenic day trips to explore beautiful waterfalls, dunes, hills, or lake views. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the trails, there's a hiking adventure for everyone in the Hoosier State. But there are certain precautions experts warn residents to take to avoid potentially dangerous situations.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the biggest mistake hikers make is not adequately planning for a hike. Officials warn that it's crucial to check the DNR website for alerts and warnings, especially in areas with fire danger or trail closures due to weather or maintenance.

Most hikers, even experienced ones, spend too much time and energy worrying about threats like bears and snakes, and not enough time concerning themselves with dull but common dangers like germs, blisters, and hypothermia. Before heading out on any trip, take time to check the weather and that everyone in your group is prepared for the anticipated conditions. Residents are urged to check below for the full list of warnings and tips before they lace up their hiking boots and head for the trails in Indiana.

