If you carry a purse, it's hard to argue that there are many items that you carry with you in public that are more valuable. Usually it holds your money, valuables, and precious items all in one concise place. Which is unfortunately makes it one of the easiest and highest target items for thieves. And recently, Grand Rapids police have reported that purse snatching are on the rise for the area.

GRPD, Facebook GRPD, Facebook loading...

It's unfortunately common enough of a problem that one of the most iconic scenes of the show King of the Hill features when the character Bobby takes a women's defense course, claiming famously "That's my purse! I don't know you!"

And while it's no joke if it happens to you, there are several tips from this episode and beyond that can help you keep yourself safe from would be predators who want to take one of the most important items, right out of your hands.

1. Always keep your purse in your line of sight

While it's easy to allow the handle of your purse bag naturally fall behind you, this spot is an incredibly easy place for would be thieves to try to catch you off guard.

Canva Canva loading...

Instead, make sure your bag hits in front of you, preferably close to your hands, so that you can see it at all times and no one can thwart you with a quick snatch.

attachment-attachment-WickerPurse2-RESIZED loading...

2. Be aware of your surroundings

If you're by yourself it may be tempting to wear earphones or lose yourself in some app on your phone, but that's one of the ways purse thieves can take advantage of you.

Canva Canva loading...

Make sure you know what's going on around you at all times by looking around and making a note of anyone who may be acting suspicious or possibly following you. If you feel nervous, make eye contact with them or call someone. If a thief knows you're aware of them, they're less likely to make the brazen move of snatching your bag.

Canva Canva loading...

3. Never leave your purse unattended

Purse thefts aren't always just someone running up, catching you off guard, and grabbing your bag. Some thefts are as simple as just opening the door of your car and walking away with your bag.

177329473 Ljupco/ThinkStock loading...

One woman in Grand Rapids reported her purse was stolen in the small amount of time it took her to return her cart to the corral after putting her purchases in her vehicle.

Dick's Sporting Goods Reports Record Quarterly Earnings, Driven By Online Sales Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

And yes, this means NOT hiding it in your car either. Don't give any one the option to find anything even if they do break in. If you cannot bring your purse inside, your best option is to store it in your trunk (assuming you cannot see inside of it).

This also goes the same for shopping carts while you're in stores. If you do not have an eye on your purse, it's easier for someone to quickly grab it.

Canva Canva loading...

4. Avoid carrying anything you would want to lose

Sometimes unfortunate things happen, but to minimize the damage if something bad happens to you - you want to give them less to take.

Canva Canva loading...

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash you don't plan to immediately spend, leave valuables behind or in your pocket, and unless you plan on using that vaccine card, you can just take a picture of it. The less you carry, the less likely someone is to want to take from you. Big purses = big payout in the eyes of a thief.

While you cannot keep yourself from being the victim to a crime, you can take precautions to make yourself less of a target in these scenarios. And of course, if something does happen to you- report it, even if you think getting your bag back is impossible. The data from the report may help stop a thief with a pattern and help save others.

Stay safe, West Michigan.