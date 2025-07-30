This Michigan Community Named One Of The Safest Places To Live
Michigan is an incredible place to call home for a variety of reasons, including beautiful landscapes, cities that offer small-town charm, and big cities with a fast-paced lifestyle.
And one Michigan community has now been named one of the best and safest places to live in the entire state.
ReAlpha ranked the safest places to live in Michigan, based on the lowest crime rates, family-friendly neighborhoods, and stable communities. One city in Michigan ranks above all others for providing a positive living environment for the entire family.
Rochester is the #1 safest city in Michigan, and ReAlpha says its well-maintained neighborhoods complement the city's low crime rate:
Rochester is a charming city in north Oakland County, known for its top-rated schools and historic downtown. The city's commitment to community policing and proactive safety measures has led to violent crime rates as low as 0.47 per 1,000 residents. With approximately 12,705 residents, Rochester offers a safe environment and a range of amenities.
Rochester is also praised for its lively downtown area that features farmers' markets, festivals, and one of the top Christmas displays in the nation. And Rochester isn't the only city considered one of Michigan's safest places to live.
Other cities that made the Top 5 include:
- #2 Troy
- #3 Novi
- #4 Birmingham
- #5 Farmington
