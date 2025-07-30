Michigan is an incredible place to call home for a variety of reasons, including beautiful landscapes, cities that offer small-town charm, and big cities with a fast-paced lifestyle.

And one Michigan community has now been named one of the best and safest places to live in the entire state.

This Michigan Community Named One Of The Safest Places To Live

ReAlpha ranked the safest places to live in Michigan, based on the lowest crime rates, family-friendly neighborhoods, and stable communities. One city in Michigan ranks above all others for providing a positive living environment for the entire family.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Rochester is the #1 safest city in Michigan, and ReAlpha says its well-maintained neighborhoods complement the city's low crime rate:

Rochester is a charming city in north Oakland County, known for its top-rated schools and historic downtown. The city's commitment to community policing and proactive safety measures has led to violent crime rates as low as 0.47 per 1,000 residents. With approximately 12,705 residents, Rochester offers a safe environment and a range of amenities.

Rochester is also praised for its lively downtown area that features farmers' markets, festivals, and one of the top Christmas displays in the nation. And Rochester isn't the only city considered one of Michigan's safest places to live.

Other cities that made the Top 5 include:

#2 Troy

#3 Novi

#4 Birmingham

#5 Farmington

The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan in 2025: Complete Countdown WARNING: The following countdown requires a sense of humor. I asked The following countdown requires a sense of humor. I asked ChatGPT to use US Census data, including median household income, the percentage of college degree holders, median home value, the percentage of residents working in management, population density, and more, to determine the 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan. Here's the countdown to #1: Gallery Credit: Scott Clow