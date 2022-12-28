Michigan has the largest island on the largest lake on the largest island on the largest freshwater lake in the world.

That last line sounds ridiculous, I know. But this is real. In fact, Ryan Island, which sits inside Michigan's Isle Royale is substantial according to CNN

Michigan's Isle Royale, one of the few island national parks in the United States, is nestled in the northwest corner of Lake Superior, encompassing 850 square miles of road-less backcountry and water accessible only by a three-hour ferry ride or seaplane. It's so big it has its own lake, Siskiwit Lake. The lake also has its own island, Ryan Island. That makes Ryan Island the largest island on the largest lake on the largest island on the largest freshwater lake in the world.

You can see in the zoomed-in Google Map image below that Ryan Island is sitting in Siskiwit Lake inside Isle Royale which is an island in Lake Superior.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

My whole life I was under the impression that Copper Harbor was the Northern tip of Michigan. It turns out that is not true. As you can see in the map below, Island Royale National Park is far closer to Thunder Bay in Canada than Copper Harbor.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

To learn more about this Michigan treasure read the entire CNN story by clicking here.

Three Abandoned Upper Peninsula Houses