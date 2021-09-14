Traveling is something that has always been super expensive, especially if you're going to another country, let alone a new continent. Currently flights for round trip travel are going for STUPID prices from Kalamazoo. Historically speaking it's always been cheaper to go to Chicago or Detroit to head out internationally. Although this is still the case, especially for round trip flights to Europe, even the Kalamazoo flights are ridiculously cheap right now.

Booking a multi-city flight may seem like it would be more expensive than a roundtrip flight, but that's usually not the case. Rather, booking a multi-city flight is usually a lot more affordable than booking two one-way flights. But these round trip prices are unbelievable right now. That being said, here are the following places you can go, on a round trip from Kalamazoo to Europe and how much the flights cost:

