Despite what Punxsutawney Phil said at the beginning of February, we're finally starting to see the first signs of spring here in Southwest Michigan!

Residents across the area know that Oberon Day and the opening of The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo are sure signs of spring, but we'll soon be able to add to that list as fellow drive-in diners throughout Southwest Michigan have followed suit and are announcing their opening dates for the 2023 season.

It won't be much longer before you can get your fill of Coney dogs and root beer not only in Kalamazoo but in places like Allegan and Paw Paw. Here's where you can find classic drive-in diners in our neck of the woods:

Red's Root Beer - Paw Paw

Located right off the I-94 exit in Paw Paw Red's has been, "serving you with a smile since 2010." Known for their footlong Coney dogs and classic car shows, Red's will open for the season on Friday, March 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

My favorite spot for an olive burger! Corky's will always hold a special place in my heart (and stomach) not only because the drive-in is located in my hometown of Allegan, but it was also my first ever job back in high school.

Corky's has been voted "Best Burgers in West Michigan" since 2017. They will be open for the season starting Sunday, March 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

Short's has yet to announce its opening date for the 2023 season. Last year the drive-in opened on April 4th and I think it's safe to assume this year will be similar. In the meantime, you can get your Short's fix at their sister shops: Short's On The Water, Lamp Lighter Bar and Grill, and Short's Front Porch.

Which is your favorite drive-in in Southwest Michigan?

