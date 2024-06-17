According to new data the United States discards more food than any other country in the world-- 120 billion pounds per year.

The FDA estimates that to be nearly 30-40% of the food supply here in the U.S.! In this economy? It's important to be a smart consumer now more than ever.

With as much care and effort that goes into creating these goods there's no good reason to let them go to waste. That's the idea behind this new leftovers sharing app, Too Good To Go-- ever heard of it?

"Save Good Food From Going To Waste"

The social impact company claims their app is,

...the world's largest marketplace for surplus food. We help users rescue good food from going to waste, offering great value for money at local stores, cafes and restaurants.

So here's how it works: local businesses partner with the Too Good To Go app to list their surplus and leftover food items and a third of the price.

By doing so, we help businesses unlock revenue from their surplus, help consumers enjoy good food at great value for money, and empower our people and partners to help protect the environment.

What's The Catch?

So, there is just one tiny catch; you usually don't know what's in your bag-- it's a surprise!

According to Fox 2 Detroit users can expect to pay between $3.99 to $6.99 per "surprise" bag which could contain anything from baked goods, cooking ingredients, or even full entrees.

I just downloaded the app myself and it looks like slim pickings here in the Kalamazoo area, but let's spread the word to get more businesses on board!

