Help Us Fight Child Abuse in Kalamazoo County with Roof Sit 2022

Here's all the info on how you can help fight child abuse in Southwest Michigan with Roof Sit 2022.

Each year for the last 24 years, even during the pandemic, 103.3 KFR has helped raise money for the Community Healing Center with Roof Sit. Funds raised at the event support treatment for children who have been sexually or physically abused, treatment and healing for their families, as well as intensive support for parents, infants, toddlers, and children who are facing significant challenges. All money raised stays right here, in our community. Last year the community came together to raise $90,000 for this important cause. This year, our goal is $110,000.

Roof Sit is a fun, weekend-long event that happens on the roof of Helzberg Diamonds on the corner of Westnedge and Milham in Portage. Dana and Chelsea will be living on top of the roof from Thursday, May 19th until Saturday, May 21st. Below is the Roof Sit Schedule of events. But first, here's how you can help.

How to Donate

Text to Donate: Text “GIVE” to (269) 222-2081

Online by clicking here.

By mail: Checks can be made out to "Roof Sit" and mailed to 2615 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo 49008.

In-Person: Dana and Chelsea will be on the roof of the Helzberg Diamonds building in Portage on the corner of Westnedge and Milham Thursday-Saturday May 19th-21st! You don't even have to get out of your car. Just pull up and a volunteer will be there to take your donation.

Drop-Off Location: Seat-N-Sleep on Sprinkle Road in Portage is also an official donation drop-off location.

Want to Volunteer?

There are many ways to volunteer your time that would be a great help to this cause. Get more info and sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

Roof Sit 2022 Event Schedule

Thursday, May 19th:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - 8 P.M.

Celebration Dinner & Auction featuring Blue Plate food truck, live music, the Kalamazoo Corvette Club, and a live and online silent auction. Swing through for takeout, or casually dine with us under the tent. 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. Click here to purchase tickets to the Celebration Dinner or call (269) 343-1651 ext. 170

Friday, May 20th:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - 8 P.M.

Ibison Concessions & Catering By Festival Foods. Join us for carnival treats, games for kids, and the local car club Vader Nation! 5 P.M. - 7 P.M.

Saturday, May 21st:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - 3 P.M.

Woof Sit with the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Join us for the Pitbull Puppy Pile from 10 A.M. to Noon.

