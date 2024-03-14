What's a girl got to do to find a decent mini-golf course around here?!

Wait, do people just not play anymore? It's one of my favorite ways to get outdoors and have a little friendly competition. Whether you're with the kiddos, having a date night, or out with friends-- is there anywhere to putt putt around Kalamazoo?

We've have limited options over the last few years and it's pretty much remained that way. If you're looking to hit the (mini) links this season here are you options, albeit limited, in the Kalamazoo area:

The 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course at Airway is designed to be fun, engaging, and suited for all ages! Cost: $9 per person, ages 4 and under play free.

After a few rounds you can head inside for even more fun with bowling, laser tag, escape rooms. The perfect party spot for kids and adults alike you can enjoy a full taproom menu of handcrafted dishes and drinks while you play!

A mini-golf course located at a brewery?! Now we're talkin'. Presidential is located on the property formerly known as Lazer Land which included a mini-golf course. Originally the course was in such rough shape they had planned to rip the whole thing out. However, thanks to some smart friends the owners ended up keeping 9 holes for the course.

They usually have a summer mini-golf league and just installed new beer holders at every hole! Cost: according to Presidential their new policy is "Get a ball from the bar for $5, and play as many rounds as you’d like!"

Home to the area's "largest indoor inflatable fun park" Jungle Joe's has bounce houses, arcade games, mini-golf, and more in one spot. The mini golf course is located outdoors and is jungle themed--of course!

You and the kiddos will spot elephants, giraffes, and more while you're on your golf course safari. Open March-October. Cost: $8 for ages 6+, $3 ages 5 and under.

