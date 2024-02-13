Everybody thinks they have Irish in their DNA on St. Patrick's Day. Here are the most Irish Michigan.

With St. Patrick's Day coming up on Sunday, March 17th, let's see what town really holds the title of the most Irish in Michigan. There are a couple of different ways to crunch the data to find out what Michigan towns are the most Irish. We will look at the percentage of Irish people living in each Michigan town as well as how large the Irish community is in each town. Let's start with the percentage of each town's population below.

5 Most Irish Cities in Michigan

It's important to note that all of the Michigan towns above have very small populations. Cedar, for example, the most Irish town in Michigan by percentage of the population has less than 100 residents. On the flip side of this, the Michigan cities with a large Irish community have a higher population of Irish residents but a far lower percentage. With that being said, let's take a look at the size of each Irish community below.

5 Most Irish Michigan Towns by Population of Community

#5. Lansing - 10,537 (1.06%)

#4. Warren - 11,468 (1.15%)

#3. Ann Arbor - 13,053 (1.31%)

#2. Livonia - 13,577 (1.36%)

#1. Grand Rapids - 15,405 (1.55%)

5 Most Irish Southwest Michigan Towns by Population of Community

#5. Niles - 1,240 (#95 in the state of Michigan)

#4. Coldwater - 1,380 (#90 in the state of Michigan)

#3. Battle Creek - 4,085 (#26 in the state of Michigan)

#2. Kalamazoo - 5,475 (#19 in the state of Michigan)

#1. Portage - 6,403 (#14 in the state of Michigan)

See the full list of Irish communities sorted by population by clicking here.