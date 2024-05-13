Michigan Residents Could Soon Pay-Per-Mile To Drive In The State

It's no surprise that Michigan roads are in bad shape and seem to worsen. And county roads and bridges need more than double the existing funding to maintain them. And now lawmakers are considering a new way to fund the roads by requiring Michigan drivers to pay per mile driven.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Residents Could Be Charged To Use The Road

Whether you drive on Michigan highways or backroads, you can tell that the quality of their infrastructure is in rough shape. Lawmakers have debated how to pay for fixing Michigan's roads following stagnant investment and the continued shift toward electric, hybrid, and more fuel-efficient vehicles. According to MLive, a mileage-based usage fee system is among the possibilities to replace the gas tax.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Lawmakers recently added $5 million to proposed budget bills for a pilot program to assess replacing traditional gas taxes with a mileage-based road usage fee. Money for the pilot would come from the state general fund under $6.8 billion transportation budget bills.

Canva Canva loading...

The pilot program would be voluntary, with participants paying a mileage-based fee but getting a refund for any fuel taxes or registration fees they pay. While it's unclear which route Michigan will take to track miles, other states have implemented GPS systems that track your mileage but not where you’re going. Others have drivers provide an odometer reading once or twice a year instead. If the proposal makes it through the budget process, MDOT would lead the study for one year and report findings to the Legislature by the end of 2026, including cost, privacy issues, data collection technology, feasibility, and participant acceptance.

Read More: What to do When You Spot an Ohio License Plate in Michigan

The Deadliest Intersections In Michigan Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson