Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep their favorite snacks at home for a tasty snack or treat in between meals. However, one popular snack has been urgently recalled from stores, and residents should check their homes for the snack immediately.

Urgent: Popular Snack Recalled From Michigan And Indiana Stores

According to the FDA, the recall was initiated after the company discovered that film packaging rolls used to package individually wrapped products containing peanut butter may contain defects due to a supplier error. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product,” reads the FDA alert. The recall affects the following products:

On July 8, Mondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of four carton sizes of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. The affected products were made in the U.S. and sold in Michigan, Indiana, and stores nationwide. Affected packages may be individually mislabeled as cheese sandwiches, even though the product inside contains peanut butter. The misprint could be serious for people with allergies or severe sensitivity to peanuts, and they should check their homes for the following products:

According to the FDA notice, the recall includes 8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack cartons of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, as well as the 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack. The affected products should be thrown away immediately or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

